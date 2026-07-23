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Washington state man pleads guilty to plan to join ISIS

Saed Ali Mirreh, of Kent, Wash., intended to enter Syria and take part in jihad for ISIS, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Mike Wagenheim
FBI Headquarters
The FBI seal on the FBI headquarters building in Washington, D.C., in 2020. Credit: FBI.
(July 23, 2026 / JNS)

Saed Ali Mirreh, of Kent, Wash., pleaded guilty Wednesday to trying to support ISIS, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The 21-year-old was arrested in November 2025 as he prepared to fly to Turkey. He intended to cross into Syria and fight for the terror group.

The plea agreement states that Mirreh started talking with co-conspirators as early as July 2025 and was aware that ISIS is a U.S.-designated foreign terror organization. He still bought a plane ticket from Seattle to Istanbul, where he aimed to join others and go to Syria.

Their plan was disrupted when conspiracy members in Dearborn, Mich., were taken into custody in late October and charged with plotting an attack on American soil on behalf of ISIS. Mirreh then tried to move up his scheduled flight to Turkey and was arrested the day before he was set to travel.

Prosecutors said that communications between the conspirators involved detailed plans to participate in “jihad,” including physical weapons training and law enforcement evasion.

Mirreh is slated to be sentenced in October. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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