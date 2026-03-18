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Alastair Kirk

The British Embassy in Tel Aviv. Credit: Wikipedia.
Opinion
The UK must end its double standard over Jerusalem
Britain must treat both sides fairly. Either move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem or move the consulate for the Palestinians from Jerusalem to Ramallah.
Jun. 24, 2022
Alastair Kirk
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. Credit: CelebWikiProfiles.
Opinion
‘No deal’ better than ‘bad deal’ if Britain is to join Biden in new agreement with Iran
Mar. 2, 2021
Alastair Kirk