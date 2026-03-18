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Alex Nachumson

Israeli Supreme Court President Esther Hayut (center) with other justices at court in Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
For Israel to win, the judicial system must be reformed
The Supreme Court should not have a veto over Israeli security and counterterrorism policies.
Jan. 29, 2023
Alex Nachumson
A robotic vehicle and a tank maneuver as part of the IDF's International Operational Innovation Conference at the Tze’elim Base in the Negev last week. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Opinion
Progressives inadvertantly admit that Israeli victory is essential
Oct. 30, 2022
Alex Nachumson
The floating production, storage and offloading vessel at Israel's Karish gas reservoir off the coast of Haifa. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement is a defeat for Israel
Oct. 13, 2022
Alex Nachumson
Palestinian and Arab-Israeli rioters hurl rocks at Israeli security forces during Ramadan prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 15, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
Palestinians must break with their violent past and present
Murder and war against innocent civilians are the essence of the Palestinian national movement today.
Sep. 5, 2022
Alex Nachumson
Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Tubas, northeastern Samaria, Sept. 27, 2020. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
The Palestinians’ appropriation of history is a vital tool in their war against the Jews
While Israel has the firepower and the might, it has no clear plan or strategy to end the conflict through the defeat of its enemies.
Feb. 2, 2022
Alex Nachumson
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas (second from left) waves with Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails during celebrations in Ramallah, Oct. 30, 2013. Photo by Issam Rimawi/Flash90.
Opinion
Crushing Palestinian hopes of destroying Israel should be our only strategy
Every opportunity should be utilized to express to the Palestinians that their rejectionism will be defeated, and that the Jewish state will ultimately emerge victorious.
Jan. 10, 2022
Alex Nachumson
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces at the Huwara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, May 14, 2021. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Why ‘shrinking the conflict’ is doomed to failure
The only way this conflict ends is with the reversal of vicious, violent Palestinian rejectionism, which has to be dealt with as the foundational pillar that ensures the endurance of the conflict.
Nov. 14, 2021
Alex Nachumson
The European Union flag flies over illegal construction in Area C of Judea and Samaria. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
An irrevocable power shift in Judea and Samaria?
Whatever lies behind Israel’s decision to approve 900 new Palestinian homes in “Area C,” it’s a dangerous precedent with severe consequences.
Aug. 24, 2021
Alex Nachumson
An Arab man casts his vote in the municipal elections in the West Bank town of Al-Bireh on Oct. 20, 2012. Photo by Issam Rimawi/Flash90.
Opinion
Seizing an opportunity to expose violent Palestinian rejectionism
Israeli leaders must convey that only groups who lay down their weapons and recognize Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people will be allowed to participate in the P.A. elections.
Feb. 23, 2021
Alex Nachumson
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting in Ramallah on Aug. 18, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
The insane repetition of failure
Until the Palestinians understand that the conflict is over and that they have lost, nothing is possible. History has amply demonstrated this.
Feb. 4, 2021
Alex Nachumson