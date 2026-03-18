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Ali Adi

Israeli Arab community leaders and Knesset members hold a demonstration against the lack of Israeli police involvement in violence and murder in Arab and Bedouin towns and villages across Israel, in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on May 6, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
The violence starts at home
Israel’s Arabs must make the fateful decision to turn their collective back on a deeply-ingrained tradition of violence, honor and “black market justice.”
Oct. 3, 2019
Ali Adi
Israeli media personality, journalist, actor and songwriter Yaron London, 1997. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Opinion
I embrace my Israeli Arab identity
Sep. 1, 2019
Ali Adi