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Amelia Navins

Hamas terrorists sign up Palestinian youth to "Sword of Jerusalem" camps, in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, on June 14, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Hamas’s summer indoctrination camps
The indoctrination of children is cruel and inhumane, and violates international humanitarian law.
Jul. 13, 2021
Amelia Navins