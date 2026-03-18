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Amit Deri

Sharaka’s delegation of Arab participants at March of the Living in Poland. Credit: Courtesy of Sharaka.
Opinion
March of the Living produces torchbearers of truth in the Arab world
The Sharaka initiative seeks to tell the truth about the Holocaust and change hearts and minds.
May. 3, 2023
Amit Deri