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Anastasia Kharicheva

An Israeli flag on Masada, near the Dead Sea in southern Israel, on July 19, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Renewing Russian Jewry through Masa Israel experiences
During my eight-month program, I grew my sense of self, expanded on my identity culturally and spiritually, and reclaimed my roots and connection to the Jewish people.
Sep. 1, 2020
Anastasia Kharicheva