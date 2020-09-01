More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Renewing Russian Jewry through Masa Israel experiences

During my eight-month program, I grew my sense of self, expanded on my identity culturally and spiritually, and reclaimed my roots and connection to the Jewish people.

Anastasia Kharicheva
An Israeli flag on Masada, near the Dead Sea in southern Israel, on July 19, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
An Israeli flag on Masada, near the Dead Sea in southern Israel, on July 19, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Anastasia Kharicheva
(Sept. 1, 2020 / JNS)

The Russian-speaking Jewish community is larger than we know: In addition to many proud Jews, it also includes members whose Jewish identity has been buried so deep by a challenging and painful history that they remain unaware of its existence. I didn’t know I was Jewish until I was 20. If not for a timely and transformative trip to Israel that helped me take ownership of my Jewishness, I would have been lost to my people.

Ilia Salita, the CEO of Genesis Philanthropy Group who passed away in June, understood the need to re-engage Jews like me. He recognized the importance of reaching out to Russian-speaking Jews around the world—nurturing their connection to Judaism and helping them find their place within the global Jewish community. As part of this mission, over the past six years, the group has collaborated with Masa Israel Journey (founded by the Jewish Agency and Israeli government), building and funding programs like mine. Masa offers Jews from the former Soviet Union educational programming that enriches what may be our first significant Jewish encounter, feeds our hunger to learn about our heritage and fuels our sense of belonging.

During my eight-month program, I learned about the experience of Jews in Israel and from around the world. I grew my sense of self; I expanded on my identity culturally and spiritually, reclaiming my Jewish roots and connection to a colorful, caring and creative Jewish people.

Through the Masa Leadership Center’s (MLC) training programs, I discovered a profound sense of global community and my role within it. Growing up outside the Jewish community, I never realized how much I had in common with other young Jews today. In Israel, I had the opportunity to connect with them, explore these similarities and appreciate our differences, too. I broadened my perspective and learned how my story fits into the context of today’s Jewish experience.

With GPG’s support, I and dozens of other Russian-speaking Fellows convened for MLC’s first-ever Transition, Integration and Change Summit. There, we examined our leadership capacity within the Jewish world. Change is hard, especially when it involves shaping a whole new identity. I gained tools to develop the resourcefulness, resilience and creativity to support my personal growth, and eventually, to affect social change.

In Israel, I was empowered to deepen my relationship with Judaism. During my four-day Masa ID excursion, I traveled to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, northern Israel and other landscapes with friends. We were empowered to have meaningful conversations and ask questions along the way. We visited the Joseph Bau House Museum. A Holocaust survivor, he became a Mossad agent whose wedding was featured in the film Schindler’s List. At the museum, Joseph’s daughter personally shared with us about her father and other Jewish heroes. I was inspired to watch Schindler’s List again with a better understanding of the incredible people in it. The story encompassed to me the beauty that is Israel. The country was built by people who lost everything, witnessed the worst of humanity, and yet had the courage to move forward and work towards a better world. They turned a desert into a thriving country, which I am thankful to experience today.

At the end of my life-changing experience with Masa, I surprised myself by making aliyah. Living in Israel long-term was something I never imagined when I boarded a plane. But after spending months discovering the country and my place in it, I formed a deep bond with Israel and couldn’t bear to part from it.

Without both Masa and the Genesis Philanthropy Group, I would likely be in Russia right now, knowing that I was Jewish but at best perplexed as to what that meant. I feel blessed to have gained an understanding of my role within the global Jewish community, along with the responsibility it entails to give back to the people of which I am so grateful to be a part.

Legacy is complicated. Legacy outlives us. Yet in some ways, it is what we live for—namely, to have an enduring relationship with this world even when we are no longer a part of it. I did not know Ilia personally and cannot obviously communicate this to him. If I could, I would want him to know that like me, there are thousands of Russian-speaking Jews whose lives he fashioned in ways that will live on as each of us continue to explore this expanded web of relationships that GPG opened up for us with the Jewish world, with Israel, and most intimately, with ourselves.

May his memory be for a blessing.

Anastasia Kharicheva is a Masa career alum and graduate of the Masa Leadership Center.

Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Haverford College
U.S. News
Zionists welcome, liberal arts college Haverford says, settling Jew-hatred lawsuit
The student plaintiffs are “very, very happy” with the settlement, and the college’s statement is an “amazing change,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar