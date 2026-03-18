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Anis Modi

A still from the film "Sustainable Nation," which highlights Israeli water technology being used in the African country of Uganda. Credit: "Sustainable Nation."
Features
Israeli tech tackles water crisis in ‘Sustainable Nation’
“The wars of the future will be fought over water,” affirms director Micah Smith. “I hope films like this can make people aware and start thinking about solutions.”
May. 24, 2019
Anis Modi