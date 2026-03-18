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Avishay Ben Haim

Israel Police officers clash with haredim during a protest against the enforcement of coronvirus lockdown restrictions in Bnei Brak on Jan. 24, 2021. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel Police did the media’s bidding in Bnei Brak
After weeks of being implored to “stick it to the haredim,” the police finally gave in to the media’s not-so-subtle demands, bringing the country the closest it’s ever been to a civil war.
Jan. 24, 2021
Avishay Ben Haim