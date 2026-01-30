‘Israel saved my life basically twice,’ bobsleigh olympian for Jewish state says

Adam (“A.J.”) Edelman was in the middle of a blood test when he found out that the Israeli bobsleigh team had qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

“There was a needle in my arm,” Edelman told JNS. “I was looking at my phone to distract myself, because I don’t do very well with needles, and the little message indicator kind of popped down with a message saying ‘congratulations.’”

“I basically jumped out of the chair, and the needle pulled out of the arm,” he said.

This will be Edelman’s second trip to the Olympics, and he told JNS that it felt like a “monumental weight” of 12 years lifted off his shoulders.

“I never wanted to be an Olympian,” he said. “For me, the Olympics are a tool, and they’re a tool of changing how the Jewish community views itself in sport.”

The Boston-born athlete’s passion is getting young Jewish kids involved in sports. The Israeli Olympic program asked him to compete for the Jewish state’s hockey team, but the former goalie for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology team decided that he could have more impact at bobsleigh.

That’s one of the hardest Olympic events for which to qualify.

Either two or four athletes must guide the cylindrical sled down an ice track at more than 90 miles an hour. One wrong move can crash the sled, slamming it and its occupants into walls or capsizing it until gravity brings it to a halt.

The sport requires immense funding and training. Edelman told JNS that the United States likely spent more than $8 million on its program for this year’s Olympics.

As a team sport in which every member has a large impact on the result, bobsleigh felt like the right sport for him, Edelman told JNS.

Team Israel had fewer funds and resources than other countries, but Edelman wanted to help prove that the Jewish state could accomplish something that seemed impossible.

“Speed-skating would’ve been a far easier path forward,” he told JNS. “But I thought if this is the story I’m going to have—between a journey that was basically impossible and a journey that’s likely—I would want to take the impossible.”

By competing for Israel, he hopes to change the Jewish community.

Jewish bobsledders have competed, and won, for the United States at the Olympics.

“They had such phenomenal success, but it’s not as though anyone took a look at that and went, ‘Yeah, we can really do that,’” Edelman told JNS. “The impact could only be felt if it was Israel. If it was harder, so be it, because it was the only way to get there.”

Yael Arad, chair of the Israeli Olympic Committee and a member of the International Olympic Committee, told JNS that Edelman “is a real phenomenon.”

“His greatest strength is his determination and stubbornness. He made an extreme and unbelievable journey, driven by passion, inspiring many people to believe in his dream and bringing in several highly motivated athletes to run alongside him,” added Arad, whose silver medal in judo in Barcelona in 1992 was the first Israeli Olympic medal.

“He shows the young Jewish generation what resilience truly means, and I am sure his signature will have a meaningful impact,” she told JNS.

Israel’s Adam (“A.J.”) Edelman takes off his helmet after a training session for the men’s skeleton during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. Credit: Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images.

‘Talent stream of the Jewish people’

Edelman started his Olympic journey in 2014 in Lake Placid, N.Y., with skeleton—a single-person sliding sport—not bobsleigh.

“Skeleton was always the purpose of the bobsleigh qualification,” Edelman told JNS. “No one was ever going to join me on the bobsled road or help fund it if I didn’t have a background to say ‘I’ve done it.’”

His initial scouting report from his trial run at Lake Placid said that he would never make the Olympics. He would “get down the track, but that’ll be the most of it,” the report said.

That lit an internal fire to qualify anyway. Despite saying how much he disliked skeleton, he qualified for the 2018 Olympics and finished 28th. He then quit the sport.

But he proved that Israel could qualify and compete in an Olympic sliding sport. He then assembled a bobsleigh team to compete in the 2022 Olympics. Most of the people he contacted to join the team thought it was a scam, he told JNS.

The team finished 0.1 seconds short of qualifying.

Edelman didn’t quit after 2022. He feels indebted to Israel for saving his life twice. As a child living with depression, he visited Israel during the 2006 Lebanon War. He spent most of the summer in bomb shelters, reflecting on his struggles with school and life.

He used the experience as motivation to set goals to go to college, turn his life around and become a better person, he told JNS.

Edelman, who grew up in a Modern Orthodox home, is thought to be the first Orthodox Jew to ever compete in the Winter Olympics.

The hardest part about being an Orthodox athlete is finding protein, he told JNS, but he feels that his Jewish identity gives him a purpose.

“You’re constantly reminded that you’re part of Am Yisrael,” the nation of Israel, Edelman told JNS.

The athlete said that he prays every night before going to sleep and asks that he represent Jews well on the world stage.

If Oct. 7 “has taught us anything, it’s just reinforced the inescapable fact that we’re all part of the talent stream of the Jewish people,” Edelman told JNS.

“Against all odds, no one gave us a shot,” he said, noting that Israel wasn’t thought to be competitive in bobsleigh.

“We had no money and no organizational support,” he said. “Everything was stacked against us. The war prevented us from having a team for a couple of years—like a consistent four-man team—but we stuck through it, and we did it.”

American fans shouldn’t feel any conflict between rooting for him and rooting for Team USA, he told JNS.

“I don’t think people need to be torn on who to root for,” he said. The Israeli team stands for the “absolute standard of excellence for which everyone should be proud.”

He recommends that Americans root for Team USA to medal and for Israel to perform very well.

Edelman told JNS that he thinks that Jewish communities tend to value things like music lessons above children’s sports when it comes to important parts of young people’s development and self-expression. He doesn’t think it should be that way.

“For some kids, sport is the best outlet to learn right from wrong, setting goals, dealing with loss and dealing with victory,” he told JNS. “It’s such an important tool and developmental platform, but we neglect it because we don’t see the value in it.”

“We don’t see the value in it, because we don’t have enough role models,” he told JNS. “We don’t have enough role models, because it’s a self-perpetuating cycle of depressing participation.”

His own sports path from ice hockey to bobsleigh, rather than the more natural speed skating, is an important message to others, he thinks.

“If I take the impossible and make it work, it’s a much more powerful and potent result to go to kids and say, ‘Hey, I was the worst when I started,’” he told JNS. “‘You can be no worse than me. So wherever you are now, you can make it work, and you can make it happen.’”

‘Israel saved my life, basically twice’

During a gap year in Israel after high school and still struggling with depression, Edelman became obese, he told JNS.

He reflected on his life goals and realized, again, that he needed to change.

“You promised yourself back in 2006 that you were going to be the best version of yourself—that you were going to be something in life,” he recalled telling himself. “Right now, you can’t see your toes.”

Edelman lost about 35 pounds in three months, took SAT subject tests in Israel and got accepted to MIT.

“Israel saved my life, basically twice,” he told JNS. “That’s something that I’ll always be indebted to Israel for, and because of that, everything is only for Israel.”

Beyond the personal obstacles that Edelman overcame, the current Israeli bobsled team faces its own challenges.

Some members were reservists in the Israeli military, and the team couldn’t come together in full until after the war.

“What the team has done is so remarkable—to knock off countries that trained together for four, eight, 12 years,” Edelman told JNS, and they’ve done so in the aftermath of Oct. 7. “That’s just one of the things that we do,” he said.

He hopes that fans will take away from the team’s achievement that Jews “really can do anything.”

Israel knocked off Czechia to qualify, and it is one of 28 sleds from 18 countries to make this year’s games in Milan.

So what will the future, after the games, hold for the Orthodox athlete?

Edelman plans to find a job and hopes to coach bobsleigh, but he won’t compete in any future Olympics after this one.

He told JNS that he has just some 24 days left of wearing the Israeli flag “on my chest and saying that I represent the country and people of Israel in a very particular way.”

He’s sad to approach the end of this chapter, he told JNS, but is excited for what’s next, and he intends to hand off the baton—to mix sports metaphors—to the next generation of Israeli bobsledders.