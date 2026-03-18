More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Bruce Sholk

Masa participants take part in Masa's Diaspora Week. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
Now is the time to double down on Masa Israel
Providing young Jews paths for personal and professional development will help us maintain the bridge between global Jewry and Israel, and will advance Jewish peoplehood.
Jun. 29, 2020
Bruce Sholk