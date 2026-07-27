Anti-Zionism as a proxy for anti-Americanism

The second of a three-part series: America at 250

Until the American Revolution, the Europe-led world order was anchored in a dogmatic principle: When things are good, you thank the monarch, who was deemed to be God’s representative on earth. When things are bad, you blame the Jews.

Indeed, the misery of the Jews was a necessary condition for European supremacism, as Europe defined itself in opposition to Judaism.

This goes back to the ancient European invasions of Judea by the Greeks and Romans, which led to an astonishing development that shaped world history: Failing to eradicate Judaism, Europe adapted the monotheistic Jewish religion to its own purposes in the form of Christianity. Yet instead of embracing the Jewish nation, Europe continued to oppose it, now through the construct of Europe’s new religion.

Europe argued that while Jews were once the chosen people, they sinned and now it was the Europeans who were the chosen ones.

This gave theological justification to European global domination, which lasted for centuries: Europe controlled the seas and overseas territories, and eventually staked a claim to the American continent.

But then came two massive disruptions that have yet to settle: the American Revolution and the Zionist Revolution.

American Revolution

America has always been about taking charge of one’s own destiny without unnecessary intermediaries: When things are good, we thank God directly. When things are bad, we fix them.

This was evident in the founding generations of America: when there was famine in Europe, old Europeans blamed the Jews. Others took action and immigrated to America. When there was political turmoil, disease and persecution, old Europeans targeted the Jews. Others became Americans and created a society of exceptionalism.

This pattern continued throughout American history. When populations were crammed into the East Coast of the United States, fostering dire living conditions, Americans did not blame Jewish immigrants. They did something about it by expanding westward.

This attitude resulted in the mental and spiritual expansion of American society, which in turn led to astonishing economic and military accomplishments. America became a superpower because it abandoned the “blame the Jews” mantra of Europe; not as a favor to the Jews, but to enable American greatness.

Now, as U.S. President Donald Trump endeavors to make America great again, there are those within the MAGA movement who advocate regressing into the European pattern of blaming the Jews for economic hardship, oil prices and other social problems. These pundits are not only negating core aspects of the American Revolution, but robbing Americans of growth and prosperity.

This is especially the case because those same pundits are targeting the core American value of Zionism.

Christian Zionism versus European Christianity

The American Revolution was a religious event. It was not only a shift from Europe’s “divine-right monarchy” to America’s “divine-right republic” of one nation under God. It was also a revolution against European Christianity, which at its core was dependent on the negation of Judaism.

In contrast, Americans established a “New Zion” in America. They sought to benefit from rather than oppose the light emanating from Jerusalem. This is why Americans gave Hebrew names to their towns and main streets: Bethel, New Jerusalem, New Canaan, etc.

From its inception, Americanism was a form of abstract Zionism. So much so that America’s founding fathers considered using Hebrew as the unifying language of the United States. James Madison, America’s fourth president, even learned Hebrew himself.

A century later, the Zionist Revolution boosted America’s ethos. Jerusalem, the Galilee, Judea and Samaria were resettled and flourished after 2,000 years of abandonment. The abstract became tangible and thus dramatically strengthened the American ideal. In this regard, Europe’s obsessive attempts to weaken Zion through sanctions, import bans and the mass incitement of the global population against the Jewish state are a proxy assault on America.

Christian Zionism versus European anti-theism

This is especially the case because, today, Europe has abandoned Christianity altogether, replacing it with a new set of values: universalism, post-nationalism, anti-particularism, multinationalism, socialism, and, in recent years, anti-theism. Consistent with this shift, Europe has moved from opposition to the Jewish religion to opposition to the now-thriving Jewish nation.

European proxies in America seek to import these new European values. Just as there were “Loyalists” during the physical phase of the American Revolution who wanted to remain “European,” in today’s ideological phase of the Revolution there are “neo-Loyalists” who aim to undermine the values of the United States and replace them with European values.

As the American Revolution and the Zionist Revolution thrive and continue to validate one another, Europe and its proxies increasingly use anti-Zionism as a proxy for anti-Americanism.

Read the first part of this series here.