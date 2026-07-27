Michigan governor endorses Stevens against anti-Israel Senate hopeful

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has thrown her support behind Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in the state’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Stevens, a strong supporter of Israel, is in a tight race with former public health official Abdul El-Sayed, who has accused the Jewish state of “genocide” and called its government “evil.”

El-Sayed has also campaigned with far-left streamer Hasan Piker, who has called Orthodox Jews “inbred” and described Zionism as a “mental illness.”

“Haley knows how to get things done for Michigan,” Whitmer said in a video announcing her support. “She’ll be ready to deliver on day one on manufacturing, lowering costs and protecting our health care and Social Security.”

Stevens said that Whitmer’s endorsement shows she will be a stronger candidate than El-Sayed, the Detroit News reported.

“She has been my partner,” Stevens said Friday, of Whitmer, the newspaper reported. “She has been the leader, and she’s speaking out today, which is a huge deal.”

Stevens, who won a Republican-held House seat, also has endorsements from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Gary Peter (D-Mich.), who is not seeking re-election. Holding the seat is crucial to Democratic chances of capturing the Senate this fall.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee has spent about $25 million in support of Stevens, according to Federal Election Commission filings. AIPAC declined to comment on the race when asked by JNS.

It is the latest Democratic primary contest between a more mainstream Democrat and a far-left, anti-Israel candidate identifying as a democratic socialist.

The primary is Aug. 4. The winner will face Mike Rogers, a former Republican congressman.