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Caren Leven. Credit: Courtesy.

Caren Leven

Caren Leven is the executive director of the Baltimore Zionist District.

Los Angeles Dodgers Uniform
Opinion
What does being ‘spiritually Israeli’ mean?
The Los Angeles Dodgers, Taylor Swift and even certain toy trends have all been on the receiving end of this label, which, apparently, is akin to an insult.
Nov. 13, 2025
Caren Leven
Jamie Raskin
Opinion
Maryland politicians betray local Jews with Mamdani endorsement
Sep. 26, 2025
Caren Leven
School Classroom
Opinion
When indoctrination enters the classroom
Jun. 5, 2025
Caren Leven
Roger Waters at a concert in Manchester, England, on June 10, 2023. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
Confronting the challenge of antisemitism and anti-Zionism on campus
A literary event at the University of Pennsylvania is featuring speakers that include known anti-Israel, antisemitic and pro-terror individuals.
Sep. 22, 2023
Caren Leven