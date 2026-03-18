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Carly Gammill

The entry gate at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
When protecting Jewish students on campus, facts matter
Correcting the record on a professor’s retaliation against Jewish students who dared to complain about her antisemitic conduct.
Feb. 22, 2023
Carly Gammill