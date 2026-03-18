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Col. Frank Sobchak

Iranian Quds Force Commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Iran’s real lesson from the killing of Qassem Soleimani
Looking at Iran’s recent actions and dangerous potential, any state opposed to allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons should begin to take preventive action.
Jan. 23, 2020
Col. Frank Sobchak