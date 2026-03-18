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Dale Aluf

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a technology exhibition in Shanghai, China, on May 6, 2013. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s looming conundrum: A US-China clean-tech arms race
What has long been hailed as an area where rival nations can find avenues for cooperation is now poised to become the next arena of geopolitical competition. Jerusalem should take note.
Mar. 1, 2021
Dale Aluf