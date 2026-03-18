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Dalia Zahger

Protesters in Boston advocate for the anti-Israel BDS movement on July 1, 2020. Courtesy: CAMERA.
Opinion
#JewishPrivilege wake-up call
It is time to ask ourselves why is it that until now, until the creation of this hashtag, we not made it clear that the ongoing societal attack on the Jewish community is unacceptable?
Jul. 21, 2020
Dalia Zahger