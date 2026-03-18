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David Baron

Trump
U.S. News
Trump courts Muslim voters with Lebanon peace pledge
The former U.S. president promises to halt “suffering” in Lebanon while criticizing Biden-Harris administration’s Middle East policy in bid for Muslim support.
Nov. 1, 2024
David Baron
Hsu Ching-kuang (L), head of Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, speaks to the media outside the company's office in New Taipei City on Sept. 18, 2024. Photo by Yan Zhao/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Hezbollah pager bomb mystery deepens
After the Taiwanese Gold Apollo said it was not the manufacturer despite the logos on the devices, all eyes are on the Budapest-based firm BAC.
Sep. 19, 2024
David Baron
Apartment buildings in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, destroyed by drones during the Russia-Ukraine War, Credit: Rms_UA/Shutterstock.
Israel News
Why is J’lem ignoring Ukraine’s help in countering Iran’s UAVs?
“Both sides have something to learn, but it seems Israel is not interested,” a diplomatic source in Kyiv says.
Apr. 8, 2024
David Baron
Russian anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny at a rally in Moscow on May 26, 2012. Credit: Mitya Aleshkovskiy via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Russian dissident Navalny corresponded from prison with Natan Sharansky
“Alexei Navalny was dangerous to the Russian tyrant for two reasons: He did more than anyone else to expose the nature of the Russian dictatorship to the eyes of hundreds of millions of people,” said Sharansky.
Feb. 20, 2024
David Baron