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News   Israel News

Hezbollah pager bomb mystery deepens

After the Taiwanese Gold Apollo said it was not the manufacturer despite the logos on the devices, all eyes are on the Budapest-based firm BAC.

Sep. 19, 2024
David Baron
Hsu Ching-kuang (L), head of Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, speaks to the media outside the company's office in New Taipei City on Sept. 18, 2024. Photo by Yan Zhao/AFP via Getty Images.
Hsu Ching-kuang (L), head of Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, speaks to the media outside the company’s office in New Taipei City on Sept. 18, 2024. Photo by Yan Zhao/AFP via Getty Images.

In a twist that deepens the mystery surrounding the pager explosions in Lebanon on Tuesday that killed more than 10 Hezbollah terrorists and injured thousands in the organization, Taiwanese electronics company Gold Apollo has distanced itself from the devices bearing its logo that were used in the attack. The firm points to a Hungarian company, operating under license, as the manufacturer.

Following the discovery that the pagers detonated in Lebanon carried the Gold Apollo logo, the Taiwanese company has been scrambling to set the record straight.

“According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC,” said the company. “Our company only provides the brand trademark authorization and is not involved in the design or manufacturing of this product.”

An inquiry into the Hungarian company has only raised more questions, chief among them whether it might be a front for those behind the extraordinary operation against the Lebanese terror group.

Hsu Ching-kuang, Gold Apollo’s CEO, addressed journalists in Taipei on Wednesday. Hsu told reporters that Gold Apollo had maintained an agreement with BAC for the past three years. However, the Associated Press notes that he failed to produce any supporting documentation. Nonetheless, Hsu offered an intriguing detail: “BAC’s remittance [way of payment] was very strange,” he said, adding that payments had been sent through the Middle East. He did not elaborate further.

What BAC is remains shrouded in mystery. A review of the company’s website only deepens the enigma. The Opten business registration service shows that BAC was established on May 19, 2022, with a diverse portfolio ranging from business consulting to jewelry sales. While telecommunications is listed among its activities, an investigation by Hungarian news site 24.hu found no evidence of involvement with pager technology.

The company’s registered address is a two-story private residence and its site has been taken off the air.

BAC has a single owner, 49-year-old Cristiana Arcidiancono-Barsony, who claims Hungarian and Italian heritage. 24.hu‘s investigation revealed that her personal address is an eighth-floor apartment in a residential complex in Budapest’s Újpest district.

According to her online biography, Berson-Arcidiacono holds a Ph.D. in Philosophy from University College London, completed post-doctoral work at the London School of Economics, and has consulted for the European Commission, UNESCO, and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Curiously, Arcidiancono-Barsony claims to have led BAC since 2019, despite the company’s official establishment in Hungary occurring only in 2022. As of Wednesday noon, BAC’s website had gone offline, displaying a maintenance notice.

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