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David A. Dangoor

Pope Francis
Opinion
The missed opportunity for accord among the children of Abraham
It was deeply unfortunate that on Pope Francis’s recent historic tour of Iraq, especially during an interreligious prayer at the ancient archeological site of Ur, that no Jews were present.
Mar. 9, 2021
David A. Dangoor
Reciting commemorative prayers from the Hebrew Bible. Credit: kaddishinitiative.com.
Opinion
The Kaddish Initiative for global Jewish unity and solidarity
Nov. 15, 2020
David A. Dangoor
Jewish refugees at a Ma’abarot transit camp in Israel, 1950. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
‘Deal of the century’ must address Jewish refugee issue
Jun. 2, 2019
David A. Dangoor
A photo of Iraq’s former vibrant Jewish community that appeared in the “Remember Baghdad” documentary. Credit: Remember Baghdad.
Opinion
Make the Iraqi Jewish Archive a gateway between Arabs and Jews
For Jews and non-Jews around the world, these materials could serve as a testament to good relations shared in the past and serve as an entry point in exploring how ties can become vibrant once again.
Mar. 15, 2018
David A. Dangoor