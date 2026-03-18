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David Green

Aaron David Miller. Credit: Wilson Center.
Opinion
Two former diplomats display their inveterate animus towards Israel
Aaron David Miller and Daniel Kurtzer denounce Israel’s new government, and with it peace in the Middle East.
Dec. 7, 2022
David Green
Billionaire George Soros in Washington, D.C. in 2017. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Opinion
George Soros: Victim of anti-Semitism or enabler of those destroying America’s cities?
Aug. 18, 2020
David Green