US issues global ‘caution’ alert, warns Iran may target interests overseas

The U.S. government early on Tuesday issued a “worldwide caution” alert, warning that the security situation remains “complex” and that Iran and its terror proxies may target American interests overseas.

“Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” according to the statement.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions,” it continued. “Please monitor embassy and consular security alerts, local authorities, and the news for breaking developments. Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region.”

The statement noted that U.S. diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world,” it added.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a new round of strikes against Iran on Monday, marking the 10th consecutive night of American military action against the Islamic Republic, according to U.S. Central Command.

“At 4 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the commander in chief’s direction,” CENTCOM stated. “The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The latest operation came after a deadly weekend for U.S. forces, including the deaths of two American service members in an Iranian attack. Trump vowed earlier on Monday that Tehran would face significant retaliation for any American military deaths.

“Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over,” Trump stated.