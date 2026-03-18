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David Nataf

David Nataf, an international lawyer and entrepreneur, is a member of the Oporto Jewish Community.

Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue in Oporto, Portugal
Opinion
How to destroy a Jewish community
The Jews of Oporto, Portugal, are under siege.
Jun. 4, 2023
David Nataf