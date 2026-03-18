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David Schiff

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Opinion
Will Canada get serious about aid diversion to terror?
Absent robust vetting measures, the potential for the abuse of funds intended for humanitarian purposes in areas controlled by terror organizations is immense.
Feb. 24, 2022
David Schiff
Israeli soldiers detain Israeli left-wing activists during a tour led by NGO Breaking the Silence in Mitzpe Yair, near Hebron, on Aug. 31, 2018. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Opinion
NGOs fuel 2021’s anti-Israel machinery
Mar. 10, 2021
David Schiff
The Jewish Voice for Peace ad for its panel discussion on anti-Semitism, scheduled for Dec. 15, 2020. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
An upcoming anti-Semitism panel shows different rules for Jews
Dec. 7, 2020
David Schiff