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Israeli woman cancels Naples hotel stay after receiving anti-Israel message

The Italian establishment said it supports the “No Room for Genocide” campaign, prompting the traveler to cancel her reservation over safety concerns.

JNS Staff
The message an Israeli traveler received from a hotel in Naples, Italy, July 7, 2026. Credit: N12.
The message an Israeli traveler received from a hotel in Naples, Italy, July 7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

An Israeli woman canceled a planned stay at a hotel in Naples after receiving an automated confirmation email declaring the property’s support for an anti-Israel campaign associated with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

The woman, identified only as R., had booked a room at the Decumani Hotel De Charme ahead of a business trip to the southern Italian city with her husband, according to N12.

After submitting her reservation through Booking.com, she received an automated message stating that the hotel supports the “No Room for Genocide” campaign.

The email said the hotel “supports the ‘No Room for Genocide’ campaign and respects the freedom and human rights of communities suffering racial, ethnic, social and other forms of discrimination. We warmly welcome Palestinians, refugees and all those who peacefully oppose oppression and struggle for their internationally recognized rights.”

Although the hotel did not refuse her reservation, R. said the message left her feeling unwelcome and concerned for her safety.

“I wrote that I didn’t feel safe to go there,” she told N12. “It somewhat reduced my desire to travel, but you get over it. It’s still a very unpleasant feeling, and it ruins your mood even before the trip.”

The text was apparently taken from a “No Room for Genocide” toolkit distributed by BDS Italy for participating hotels and tourism businesses. The campaign encourages properties using Booking.com to include the message in reservation confirmations and says it is intended to discourage patronage by Israelis, whom it describes as suspected perpetrators of war crimes.

The campaign recommends that participating businesses seek “background clarification” from guests to determine whether they are citizens of a country accused of serious human rights violations or served in that country’s military during the relevant period. It was not clear whether the Naples hotel requested such information from the Israeli traveler.

R. said she contacted Booking.com about the incident but had not yet received a response.

The incident follows a similar case in Italy in May, when another Israeli traveler canceled a reservation at a guesthouse in Tuscany after its owner demanded that she publicly oppose the policies of the Israeli government before allowing her family to stay.

In that case, the host wrote: “Israel reacted outrageously after Oct. 7. I need to know that you are not a partner in your government’s policy—otherwise you are not welcome.”

The traveler canceled the booking and filed a complaint with Booking.com, arguing that accommodation providers should not discriminate against guests based on nationality or political views.

Europe Anti-Israel Bias
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