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Antisemitic chants reported in Netherlands following Morocco’s World Cup loss

Videos appear to show crowds in The Hague chanting slogans, including “Hamas, Hamas, Jews to the gas,” after France advanced with a 2-0 victory.

Fans of Morocco are seen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on July 9, 2026. Credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images.
Fans of Morocco are seen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal match between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on July 9, 2026. Credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

A group of soccer fans in the Netherlands reportedly chanted antisemitic and homophobic slogans following Morocco’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup by France on Thursday night.

Videos circulating online appeared to show a crowd in The Hague chanting, “All Jews are gay,” while waving Moroccan and Palestinian flags after France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinal match. Other footage appeared to show the crowd chanting, “Hamas, Hamas, Jews to the gas.”

The incident comes amid a broader history of antisemitic incidents connected to European soccer. Dutch soccer supporters have previously faced criticism over chants targeting Jews, including references to Hamas and Nazi gas chambers. Such incidents across Europe have prompted calls from Jewish organizations, anti-discrimination groups and soccer authorities for stronger action against antisemitism and hate speech at sporting events.

Similar unrest was also reported in London following Morocco’s defeat. A police officer was injured after being struck by a bottle during clashes involving supporters, and several people were arrested, according to reports.

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