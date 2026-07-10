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Netanyahu: ‘With or without an agreement, Iran will not have nuclear weapons’

Speaking at the Israeli Air Force Wings Ceremony, the PM praised Israel’s recent operations against Iran and vowed to maintain the Jewish state’s aerial superiority.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu salutes graduates of the Israeli Air Force pilots’ course during the Wings Ceremony at Hatzerim on July 9, 2026. Credit: Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu salutes graduates of the Israeli Air Force pilots’ course during the Wings Ceremony at the Hatzerim Airbase on July 9, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that Israel will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons “with or without an agreement,” as he praised the Israeli Air Force’s role in recent operations against the Islamic Republic and addressed graduates of the latest IAF pilots’ course.

Speaking at the Israeli Air Force Wings Ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase near Beersheva, Netanyahu described the opening of “Operation Rising Lion,” when Israeli aircraft struck targets deep inside Iran, as “one of the most moving moments of my life.”

“I am certain it was also one of the most moving moments in your lives and in the lives of all Israeli citizens,” he said in addressing the new IAF aircrew members.

The prime minister told the graduates they were joining the Air Force after taking part in what he called the “War of Redemption,” including operations “Rising Lion” in June 2025 and “Roaring Lion,” which began on Feb. 28.

“This Wings Ceremony teaches us once again that a wonderful young generation has risen,” he said. “A generation committed to ensuring Israel’s existence. A generation that did not fear and did not hesitate. The generation of victory!”

Netanyahu thanked the families of the graduates for raising “a generation that loves the country,” paid tribute to bereaved families and wished a full recovery to wounded soldiers.

He also highlighted the Air Force’s role in evacuating wounded troops from the battlefield.

“The commander of the Air Force just told me that the number of these rescues exceeds 3,500,” he said after recounting a recent visit to wounded soldiers at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa. “This is a staggering figure, unparalleled anywhere else in the world.”

He added that Israel would remain in its security zone in Southern Lebanon “for as long as necessary to ensure the security of our communities in the north.”

‘Iran will not have nuclear weapons’

Netanyahu devoted much of his speech to operations “Rising Lion” and “Roaring Lion,” saying they established Israeli air superiority across the region and prevented Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“If we had not acted when we did, and with the force that we did, Iran would have armed itself with nuclear weapons to destroy Israel,” he said. “Therefore, we launched these operations alongside our American friends to ward off an immediate danger of destruction from ourselves, and also a great danger to the entire Western world.”

He said Israeli pilots flew thousands of sorties and carried out thousands of strikes during the campaign.

“With an agreement or without an agreement, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu declared.

He said Israel had eliminated senior Iranian nuclear scientists, destroyed key elements of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure, and inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s air force, navy and the economic assets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Netanyahu also praised the close operational cooperation with the United States.

“The cooperation with the U.S. military was a major force multiplier,” he said, citing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s description of the integration between the Israeli and American air forces as “unprecedented and invincible.”

‘The war is not yet over’

The prime minister credited the Israeli Air Force with playing a decisive role throughout the war, from operations in Gaza and along the Philadelphi Corridor on the Strip’s border with Sinai to the elimination of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, and the destruction of much of Hezbollah’s missile arsenal before the campaign against Iran.

“The Iranian axis is weaker than ever, while Israel is stronger than ever,” Netanyahu said. “Together, we changed not only the face of the Middle East; first and foremost, we changed ourselves.”

He cautioned, however, that Israel’s military campaign was ongoing.

“The war is not yet over,” he said. “Alongside old challenges, new ones are emerging. Axes fall and axes rise. We are prepared for any scenario.”

Netanyahu said maintaining Israel’s aerial superiority remains a cornerstone of the country’s national security doctrine. He noted that the government has approved an additional 350 billion shekels ($118 billion) for defense over the coming decade, with a significant portion allocated to the Air Force and to expanding Israel’s domestic munitions industry.

“Force buildup and independence are the two central principles that guide us,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu told the new pilots and navigators they were assuming one of the nation’s greatest responsibilities.

“From today, you man the army of the skies of the State of Israel, and there is no greater privilege,” he said. “Spread your wings, fulfill your missions safely, safeguard us, and safeguard yourselves.”

Graduates of the Israeli Air Force pilots’ course celebrate during the Wings Ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase, July 9, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Graduates of the Israeli Air Force pilots’ course toss their caps into the air during the Wings Ceremony at Hatzerim, July 9, 2026. Credit: IDF.

Zamir: IAF on constant alert

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir also stressed that the Israeli Air Force remains on constant alert despite the recent successes.

“In recent weeks, hundreds of Air Force aircraft have stood on immediate standby for takeoff,” Zamir said at the Wings Ceremony. “Behind those hundreds of aircraft are tens of thousands of people—technicians, controllers, air traffic personnel, logistics and administrative staff, planners at headquarters and commanders in the operations bunker.”

He added that the military continues to closely monitor developments in Iran and Lebanon.

“Even at this moment, we are closely following what is happening in Iran and Lebanon and are prepared for immediate action,” Zamir said. “Against anyone who tries to harm us, we will respond with overwhelming force.”

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