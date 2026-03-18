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Des Starritt

Des Starritt is the executive director of CUFI UK.

Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the British Labour Party. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Corbyn as British prime minister would be disastrous for UK-Israel relationship
Since Jeremy Corbyn became Labour leader, the character of the party has been drastically altered. His leadership team consists of like-minded individuals, almost all of whom have been active in protests against the Jewish state.
Oct. 18, 2019
Des Starritt
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Flickr.
Opinion
Time for the UK to join the US on Iran
Aug. 23, 2019
Des Starritt