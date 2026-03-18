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Diana Cohen Altman

The road leading up to the town of Shusha, Nagorno-Karabakh, where Jewish tank commander Albert Agarunov, now memorialized in Azerbaijan, fought in a battle known to residents of the area. Photo by Marshal Bagramyan.
Opinion
Azerbaijanis navigate their homecoming to Karabakh
For many, that invokes visions of artists, musicians and poets in Shusha, the city known as “the conservatory of the Caucasus.”
Jan. 4, 2021
Diana Cohen Altman
Albert Agarunov. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Azerbaijani national hero provides a paradigm for Jewish-Muslim relations
Oct. 18, 2019
Diana Cohen Altman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meet in Baku, Dec. 13, 2016. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
U.S. News
Jewish-Azerbaijani Hanukkah party: Why wouldn’t we go?
Dec. 14, 2016
Diana Cohen Altman
Click photo to download. Caption: A rug from Karabakh. Credit: Courtesy Vugar Dadashov/Azerbaijan Rugs/azerbaijanrugs.com.
World News
Why Karabakh matters to Azerbaijanis
Jul. 6, 2016
Diana Cohen Altman