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Efraim Zuroff

A Lithuanian policeman with Jewish prisoners, July 1941. Credit: Bundesarchiv/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The Lithuanians still deny their participation in the Holocaust
We should not allow the Baltic country to whitewash and distort their complicity in the murder of over 95% of its Jews.
Oct. 19, 2022
Efraim Zuroff