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Eliahu Galil

A 'Jewish Home' gathering at the Singer family home in Metula. Credit: Courtesy of the Singer family.
Features
War-battered Metula is at a crossroads
Two local families seek to attract young religious couples to bolster the struggling town in northern Israel.
Apr. 6, 2025
Eliahu Galil