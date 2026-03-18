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Elliot Bloom

Parkinson Building, University of Leeds, West Yorkshire. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Professor pushing conspiracy theories at University of Leeds has got to go
An apology should be issued to Jewish, Israeli and Zionist students for having had to endure an educator’s continued harassment.
Jan. 30, 2021
Elliot Bloom