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Elliot Chodoff

Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a factory in Sderot, caused from rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Nov. 12, 2019. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli civil defense: A critical tactic, but a poor strategy
Israel has made a serious mistake by shifting civil defense from a defensive tactic to mitigate civilian casualties to a strategy of restraint that is eroding the country’s deterrence and sovereignty.
Dec. 16, 2019
Elliot Chodoff