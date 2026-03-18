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Ephraim Dardashti

Ephraim Dardashti

Ephraim Dardashti is a longtime observer of Iran, its culture and its language.

Iranian Armed Men During Islamic Revolution in Iran
Opinion
The Iranian New Year vs. Ramadan: What will win out?
Citizens might revel in one holiday or restrict themselves in another, showing loyalty to Islam, above all else.
Feb. 18, 2025
Ephraim Dardashti