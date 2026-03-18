Faygie Holt

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“It’s time for the community to recognize the power in the Democratic Party rests with its anti-Israel progressive base,” Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, told JNS.