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Faygie Holt

Faygie Holt

Faygie Holt is the columns editor and editor of the JNS Wire.

Charity Box, Tzedakah
Opinion
Day 613 and the hostages
Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the chief rabbi of Great Britain, has suggested that Jews take on an extra mitzvah in the merit of the hostages.
Jun. 10, 2025
Faygie Holt
Eggs
Jewish Life
Before Passover and amid bird flu, food distributors wrestle to get eggs
Mar. 4, 2025
Faygie Holt
New Jersey Budget Address
U.S. News
Date of New Jersey spring primary coincides with Shavuot, lawmakers move to change it
Dec. 13, 2024
Faygie Holt
March Against Antisemitism in London
Jewish Life
Thousands march against rising Jew-hatred in UK
The U.K. government “must finally act against hate before it’s too late,” a representative from the Campaign Against Antisemitism told JNS.
Dec. 9, 2024
Faygie Holt
Campaign Against Antisemitism
Israel News
British Jews, pro-Israel supporters to rally in London against hate
Weekly protests against Israel have made parts of London a “no-go” zone for Jews, according to the Campaign Against Antisemitism.
Dec. 6, 2024
Faygie Holt
Adass Israel Synagogue In Melbourne
Jewish Life
Fire heavily damages Melbourne synagogue, investigation underway
The Chassidic synagogue was the subject of a 2016 documentary film called “Strictly Jewish: The Secret World of Adass Israel.”
Dec. 5, 2024
Faygie Holt
NJ Rabbi With Torahs, Oct. 7 (cropped)
Israel News
Torah mantles to be unveiled on Simchat Torah honor victims of Oct. 7
“We hope to connect with the people behind the names and photos, perpetuating their legacy for years to come,” a New Jersey rabbi told JNS.
Oct. 23, 2024
Faygie Holt
Rockland County, New York
U.S. News
Upstate New York mosque issues apology for guest imam’s anti-Jewish rant
Historically, the Islamic Center of Rockland has enjoyed a congenial relationship with the Jewish community.
Aug. 20, 2024
Faygie Holt
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
U.S. News
Pennsylvania leaders weigh in on Harris VP pick of progressive Walz over centrist Shapiro
“It’s time for the community to recognize the power in the Democratic Party rests with its anti-Israel progressive base,” Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, told JNS.
Aug. 6, 2024
Faygie Holt
Summer Camp 2024
Jewish Life
Kids head to camp from home with more on their minds, post-Oct. 7
“We recognize this summer will be unlike any other, even as many are looking for a sense of normalcy and opportunities to have fun,” says Jeremy Fingerman, CEO of the Foundation for Jewish Camp.
Jun. 21, 2024
Faygie Holt
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
U.S. News
Florida Jewish day schools receive $25 million in security funds
“Security technology evolves, just as the threats to the community evolve,” Alex Silverstein of the local Jewish Federation told JNS.
Feb. 1, 2024
Faygie Holt
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