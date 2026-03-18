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Frederick Krantz

Prof. Frederick Krantz, a historian, is Director Emeritus of the Canadian Institute for Jewish Research.

U.S. President Joe Biden
Opinion
Joe Biden needs a ‘come to Jesus’ moment
The administration, not Israel, must find a “new strategy.”
Apr. 1, 2024
Frederick Krantz
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protest in June 2019. Credit: Studio Incendo via Flickr.
Opinion
Hong Kong’s death knell should ring alarm bells
Jul. 8, 2020
Frederick Krantz