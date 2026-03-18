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Gary Mond. Credit: Courtesy.

Gary Mond

Gary Mond is chairman of the National Jewish Assembly.

Musician Roger Waters during his show at Engenhão Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 2006. Credit: A.PAES/Shutterstock.
Opinion
An open letter to Roger Waters
We want to help you understand the harm and offense you are causing our community.
Jun. 4, 2023
Gary Mond