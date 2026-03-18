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Illia Ponomarenko

Ukrainian soldiers participate in a training exercise in 2016 as part of the first rotation of "Fearless Guardian II." Photo: Staff Sgt. Adriana M. Diaz-Brown/U.S. Army via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Ukraine on the brink?
While tensions in the country are high, the voice of reason says Russia is incapable—politically, economically, militarily—to pay the price for invading.
Jan. 26, 2022
Illia Ponomarenko