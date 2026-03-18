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Itzhak Levanon

Itzhak Levanon is the former Israeli ambassador to Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Opinion
Israel must strike while the iron is hot and improve ties with Egypt
A welcome shift in military Jerusalem-Cairo ties should be utilized to channel other realms of relations in the right direction.
Nov. 17, 2021
Itzhak Levanon
Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2014. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
The ‘deal of the century’ is splitting the Arab world
May. 29, 2019
Itzhak Levanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in New York on Sept. 18, 2017. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Opinion
Egyptian mediation: Part of a three-step plan
May. 15, 2019
Itzhak Levanon
The site where seven Israeli soldiers were wounded when an Israeli army patrol came under anti-tank fire from Hezbollah operatives in the northern Mount Dov region along the Israeli border with Lebanon, on Jan. 28, 2015. Photo by Ancho Gosh/Flash90.
Opinion
Lebanon vs. Israel on land and by sea
Israel is keeping mum on a recent U.S. proposal to solve the land and maritime border disputes between it and Lebanon. Meanwhile, the proposal has sparked conflict within Israel’s northern neighbor.
Apr. 21, 2019
Itzhak Levanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in New York, Sept. 26, 2018. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Opinion
A window of opportunity in Egypt
In the stormy Middle East, close relations between Israel and Egypt are vitally important.
Feb. 20, 2019
Itzhak Levanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (right) in New York, Sept. 18, 2017. Credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Opinion
The case for extending tenure to Egypt’s El-Sisi
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is fighting Islamic terror, and the Egyptian economy is starting to turn around. He is viewed as a vital leader in the Arab world. Why, then, change drivers mid-race?
Feb. 14, 2019
Itzhak Levanon
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Following in Egypt’s footsteps
This is a Saudi Arabia we have yet to encounter—one that dares to openly express a position that differs from that of the general Arab position, and one that is music to Israeli ears.
Dec. 12, 2018
Itzhak Levanon
Flag of the Hezbollah terrorist group. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The tide turns against Hezbollah in South America
In Ciudad del Este, a city in the Triple Frontier region, police raided casinos, money changers and other sites linked to Hezbollah’s money-laundering and illicit financial operations.
Oct. 17, 2018
Itzhak Levanon