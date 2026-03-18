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Jacob Bardugo

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem for a hearing on May 31, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The Israeli right is losing its way
The right looked like it was in good shape going into the election campaign, but now it’s plagued by infighting while the left unites.
Jul. 17, 2022
Jacob Bardugo