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Jason Fischer

Rep. Jason Fischer (R-Fla.) prays at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
We must support Israel and fight anti-Semitism
I am proud that states like Florida are on the front lines of fighting anti-Semitism and supporting Israel, and look forward to finding ways to strengthen Florida’s relationship with the Jewish state.
Jan. 15, 2020
Jason Fischer