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Jason Stack

Russell Crowe as Noah in Darren Aronofsky’s new film, “Noah.” Credit: Paramount Pictures.
U.S. News
Darren Aronofsky adds psychological depth, little else to ‘Noah’
Apr. 6, 2014
Jason Stack
Click photo to download. Caption" The movie poster for George Clooney's "The Monuments Men." Credit: Monuments Men Press Kit.
Antisemitism
‘Monuments Men’ find art, but little historical or emotional resonance
Feb. 16, 2014
Jason Stack