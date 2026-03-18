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Jeffrey Podoshen

Jeffrey Podoshen

Jeffrey Podoshen teaches propaganda and genocide at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Penn.

Zohran Mamdani
Opinion
New York City mayoral candidate uses ‘Holocaust inversion’
Contrary to Zohran Mamdani’s explanation, ‘intifada’ does not simply mean ‘uprising’ and could never be applied to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.
Jun. 24, 2025
Jeffrey Podoshen