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John Perazzo

Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, March 9, 2016. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Column
Joe Biden: Israel’s fake ‘friend’
The former vice president and current Democratic front-runner describes himself as a friend and ally of Israel, but has a long and destructive track record of undermining its security.
Mar. 19, 2020
John Perazzo