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Reform movement urges lawmakers to reject Massie amendment that would end US aid to Israel

“We write from a place of resolute love for the people of Israel and unwavering dedication to strengthening robust Israeli democracy and national security,” Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner wrote.

(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

The Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism urged Congress members on Wednesday to oppose an amendment from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) that would eliminate U.S. security assistance to Israel.

Massie’s amendment to the fiscal 2027 State Department appropriations bill would eliminate $3.3 billion in funding for Israel.

In a letter to lawmakers, Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, the Reform Judaism center’s director, wrote on behalf of the movement’s 825 congregations, 2,000 rabbis and 1.8 million Reform Jews, calling Massie’s proposal “harmful.”

“We write from a place of resolute love for the people of Israel and unwavering dedication to strengthening robust Israeli democracy and national security,” Pesner wrote, noting that the movement remains committed to “Palestinian self-determination,” rejects settlement expansion and opposes “extremists whose actions and ideologies threaten Israel’s well-being.”

The letter stated that “many have expressed genuine concerns about Israel’s conduct of its military campaigns,” but argued that “a vote to dissolve aid to Israel is the wrong way to send that message.”

Pesner wrote that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he wants to phase out U.S. military aid to Israel over the next decade; however, he argued that the amendment would “immediately” suspend roughly $3 billion in assistance while ignoring Israel’s security threats.

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