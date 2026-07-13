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News   Antisemitism

South Australia Jewish leaders condemn antisemitic Adelaide attack

Police are trying to identify two suspects after hateful messages and symbols were spray-painted on a home.

JNS Staff
Heavily armed police patrol as spectators arrive for the first day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by William West / AFP via Getty Images.
Police patrol as spectators arrive for the first day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by William West/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

The Jewish Community Council of South Australia has condemned the antisemitic vandalism of a home in Adelaide, after messages and symbols were spray-painted on a property in Camden Park in the city’s western suburbs on Saturday.

Council president Annetay Henderson-Sapir described the attack as “shocking” and “un-Australian,” saying the community would not be intimated, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The homeowner, Rosti Sverdlov, said he would leave the graffiti visible to highlight the targeting of his family. “All neighbors, all friends offer me help to clean up the fence, but clean up the fence not my way now; if I clean up, I cover up,” he said.

South Australia Police are trying to identify two suspects seen on CCTV arriving in a dark-colored sedan, according to ABC.

Acting Premier Kyam Maher said the act had no place in the state, noting that the use of Nazi symbols is a criminal offense.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fitzgerald condemned the graffiti, 7NEWS reported.

“There is no place in South Australia for antisemitism, hatred or discrimination of any kind and we unequivocally condemn it,” he said.

Australia Diaspora Jewry
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