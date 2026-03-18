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Jordanna Gessler

Opinion
Ensuring we never forget, even in a world without Holocaust survivors
Through my work, I witness the intergenerational dialogue and interaction between students and Holocaust survivors every day. This is where history is brought to life. The pain, fear and joys are all alive.
Apr. 11, 2018
Jordanna Gessler