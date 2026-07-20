Man arrested after incendiary device explodes outside NYC federal building

A man was arrested on Monday after “deploying an incendiary device” outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, a federal building that houses offices for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an immigration court, according to the FBI.

The explosion occurred around 8:30 a.m., with video from the scene showing smoke and flames outside the building as federal officers responded.

The suspect poured an unknown liquid on the ground, placed fireworks on top of it and ignited them, causing a small fire outside the federal building, according to the FBI. The suspect was also armed with a pellet gun.

Two people, a federal employee and a civilian, suffered minor injuries and were treated and released, according to authorities.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the FBI’s New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or announced a possible motive.